Cap Cana: A well-established tourist destination that contributes to Dominican tourism

Today, the Dominican Republic is consolidating its position as the largest economy in the region and the most developed tourist destination, which has also significantly increased the number of visitors to the country, given the great diversity of activities added to tourism in general over the last five years.

Cap Cana today is not only a consolidated, sustainable, and advanced private destination city, but is also rapidly becoming a benchmark for smart and technological cities, marking a turning point for the Dominican Republic and the most attractive sports destination for disciplines of the highest level and most demanding nature. Our city embodies many of the advantages and advancements attributed to the country as a whole in tourism and the economy, as we are a diversified tourism, real estate, and hotel destination that goes hand in hand with sustainability, with structured growth planned for the future, and which is increasingly approaching its position as a global benchmark for modernism, technology, and luxury tourism.

Cap Cana has attracted investments totaling US$4.758 billion over its 23-year history, averaging US$213 million annually. The underlying infrastructure, valued at over US$1.2 billion, supports the largest luxury real estate cluster in the Dominican Republic. The project itself generates more than 20,000 jobs (direct and indirect), contributing significantly to the area’s social well-being, and its vibrant daily life makes it the ideal city for people to live, work, and enjoy leisure and recreation.