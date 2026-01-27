Duartian Institute unveils first equestrian statue of Juan Pablo Duarte

Santo Domingo.- The Duartian Institute inaugurated the first equestrian statue of Juan Pablo Duarte in the Dominican Republic on Monday, January 26, as part of the events commemorating the 213th anniversary of the birth of the Father of the Nation. The monument was unveiled at the intersection of 27 de Febrero, Winston Churchill, and Comandante Jiménez Moya avenues, integrating the historic tribute into one of Santo Domingo’s most prominent urban and civic corridors.

During the ceremony, Duartian Institute president Wilson Gómez Ramírez emphasized that the monument goes beyond its artistic value by highlighting Duarte’s military role as the first general-in-chief of the Dominican armed forces. Depicted on horseback, the statue symbolizes his patriotic mission throughout the country and reinforces national values of sovereignty, courage, and determination. He noted that the strategic location strengthens the patriotic character of 27 de Febrero Avenue, impacting thousands of citizens who pass through the area daily.

The stainless steel and epoxy resin statue was created by sculptor Yussep García and represents progress, vision, and leadership—core principles of Duarte’s legacy. The event featured military honors, artistic performances, and the participation of civic authorities, members of the Duartian Institute, and the public. The unveiling formed part of a broader commemorative agenda that included flag-raising ceremonies, floral tributes, a solemn mass, and parallel activities held across the country and abroad in honor of the founder of the Dominican Republic.