Electronic passport issuance for Dominicans abroad to start in August

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will begin issuing its new electronic passport to citizens living abroad starting in August, approximately six months after nationwide distribution begins. The rollout for the Dominican diaspora will extend through November, prioritizing consulates with the highest demand.

The timeline was confirmed by Rocío Quiroz, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Passports (DGP), following statements by DGP director Lorenzo Ramírez. Quiroz announced that Ramírez will meet next Tuesday with Dominican consuls at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) to coordinate the international rollout schedule. Additional details are expected after the meeting, according to Diario Libre.

Electronic passport rollout

The announcement comes weeks after President Luis Abinader and First Lady Raquel Arbaje became the first recipients of the electronic passport issued in the Dominican Republic, fulfilling a long-standing reform delayed for more than a decade.

Biometric data collection for the first applications will begin on February 19, following the opening of applications on January 15. The new document complies with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and is linked to the Global Passport Validation System, allowing authorities in other countries to verify its authenticity within seconds.

Benefits for Dominicans abroad

For Dominican travelers and residents overseas, the electronic passport offers greater international recognition, faster immigration processing, and reduced risk of questioning at border controls. For consulates and embassies, the transition includes staff training and system upgrades, which are part of the first phase of implementation.

Priority will be given to applicants whose current passports are expired or will expire within six months. Existing machine-printed passports will remain valid until their expiration date, meaning citizens are not required to replace them immediately.

Cost and validity

The electronic passport costs RD$6,700 and is valid for 10 years for adults and five years for minors. Its production was declared a matter of national security by President Abinader under Decree 282-23, issued in July 2023.