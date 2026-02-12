DEA Supervisor in the Dominican Republic, Melitón Cordero, arrested in visa fraud investigation

The supervisor of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in the Dominican Republic, Melitón Cordero, was arrested amid a federal investigation into the alleged abuse of a visa program for confidential informants. The case led to the temporary closure of the DEA headquarters in the country, according to the AP news agency.

The supervisor was identified as Melitón Cordero as part of an investigation led by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The arrest comes after the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo announced the closure of the anti-narcotics office, stating that it involved a “disgusting and shameful breach of public trust.”

The information was provided by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing — one current and one former U.S. official familiar with the situation.

Before his arrest, Cordero led the local DEA office in Santo Domingo, where he was responsible for overseeing activities related to criminal investigations, intelligence sharing, and collaborative programs with Dominican institutions. His position involved coordination with other U.S. federal agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, particularly in the use of complex programs, including initiatives designed to recruit foreign informants under special immigration frameworks.

Earlier, the U.S. Ambassador to the country, Leah Francis Campos, announced the closure of the office until further notice, emphasizing that she will not allow corruption to take place.

