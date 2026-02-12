U.S. Ambassador orders indefinite closure of DEA office in Dominican Republic

The measure takes effect immediately and will remain in place “until further notice,” according to the ambassador. Campos said the decision reflects a zero-tolerance policy toward ethical irregularities and corruption within the U.S. diplomatic mission.

In an official statement, the ambassador stressed that the misuse of public office for personal benefit is unacceptable, underscoring her commitment to safeguarding the integrity of U.S. government operations abroad. She emphasized that the decision was taken not only to address confirmed misconduct, but also to eliminate any perception of impropriety.

“I will not tolerate even the perception of corruption anywhere in the embassy I lead,” Campos said, explaining the suspension of the DEA’s activities in the Dominican capital.

The closure marks a significant shift in U.S.–Dominican cooperation on anti-narcotics efforts, particularly given the Dominican Republic’s strategic role in the Caribbean region.

So far, U.S. authorities have not disclosed specific details regarding the incidents that prompted the decision, nor have they clarified the future status of DEA agents and administrative staff assigned to the office. The U.S. State Department is expected to issue further guidance on how intelligence and anti-drug operations will continue in the absence of a permanent DEA presence in Santo Domingo.