Foreign Minister denies Dominican government ties to DEA office shutdown

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Foreign Minister, Roberto Álvarez, stated that the recent closure of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in the country is unrelated to the Dominican government.

Álvarez made the clarification after speaking with Leah Campos, the United States ambassador to the Dominican Republic. According to the foreign minister, the ambassador explained that the decision was prompted exclusively by an internal investigation conducted by the U.S. embassy.

He emphasized that the diplomat categorically ruled out any connection between the measure and Dominican authorities or officials.

“I just spoke with the U.S. ambassador, Leah Campos, who informed me that the closure of the DEA office in the Dominican Republic is motivated by an internal investigation by her embassy and has absolutely no relation to the Dominican government or any Dominican official,” Álvarez said.

