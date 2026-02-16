New Dominican passport includes free repatriation coverage for citizens abroad

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will introduce a new electronic passport featuring more than 130 security measures and an embedded microchip, designed to significantly enhance document security and protect citizens worldwide.

According to Lorenzo Ramírez, Director General of Passports, the new document will collect biometric data—including a digital photograph, fingerprints, and signature—to prevent fraud and tampering.

A key new benefit of the electronic passport is the inclusion of repatriation coverage of up to US$9,000 in the event the passport holder dies abroad. This service will be provided at no additional cost to Dominicans living overseas.

Ramírez made the announcement during the eighth edition of Dominicans at the Capitol, an initiative led by U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat. The event was also attended by the Dominican Consul General in New York, Jesús Vásquez.

The passport was developed following international best practices established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and has been officially admitted to the ICAO Public Key Directory, ensuring global verification and increased trust among receiving countries.

The repatriation coverage, Ramírez added, responds to long-standing requests from members of the Dominican diaspora and was made possible through an agreement with Banreservas Insurance.