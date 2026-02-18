U.S. Ambassador meets Dominican Defense Minister to discuss security and stability

Santo Domingo.- Minister of Defense Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre received the official visit of Leah Francis Campos, Ambassador of the United States to the Dominican Republic, in a meeting that underscored the strong ties of cooperation and friendship between both countries.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, where officials discussed issues of shared interest focused on strengthening security, bilateral cooperation, and strategic collaboration in defense matters. Both sides highlighted the importance of consolidating existing cooperation mechanisms and advancing new joint initiatives to enhance regional stability and security.

The visit reaffirms the ongoing commitment of the Dominican government and the U.S. Embassy to work in a coordinated and strategic manner in support of development, peace, and hemispheric security.