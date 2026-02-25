Police detain woman after viral video of altered national anthem

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican National Police reported Tuesday the arrest of a 64-year-old woman in Espaillat after a video of her singing the Dominican national anthem to the rhythm of dembow went viral on social media.

The incident occurred Monday at an entertainment venue in a local community in the northeastern province, according to information provided to EFE. The video shows the woman performing the anthem using the popular urban rhythm, which sparked public reaction and led to police intervention.

Dominican law requires the national anthem to be performed with solemnity and respect, prohibiting alterations or gestures unrelated to its official execution. Violations may result in penalties of up to three months in prison and fines.

However, Espaillat prosecutor Yorelbin Rodríguez stated that the woman suffers from mental health conditions and is undergoing medical treatment. He explained that her family appeared before authorities and confirmed she has faced mental health challenges since childhood.

“The reality is that this person has mental health issues. She is on medication and is now doing better,” Rodríguez said, adding that people close to her were aware of her condition and still shared and celebrated the video. “Unfortunately, they use people like this to mock them,” he said.

Dembow is one of the most popular music genres among Dominican youth and is widely played in vehicles, entertainment venues, and at informal street parties known as “teteos.” The genre is derived from reggaeton, with rhythmic roots in Jamaican dancehall, and is characterized by fast beats, street slang, and often suggestive lyrics.

Authorities have not indicated whether formal charges will proceed, citing the woman’s health condition as a key factor under review.