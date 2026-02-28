All the changes in the National Police and the Armed Forces ordered by Luis Abinader

Decrees 133-26 and 135-26 include new appointments in the National Police, promotions to generals and rear admirals in the Armed Forces, as well as retirements with a state pension.

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, ordered a series of changes in the structure of the National Police and the Armed Forces through decrees 133-26 and 135-26.

The provisions include the appointment of a new deputy director and inspector general in the Police, promotions to the rank of general, strategic appointments, and honorable retirements in both the law enforcement institution and the military corps.

Changes in the National Police

By Decree 133-26, the president appointed General Esteban Figuereo García as the new deputy director general of the National Police, repealing the previous appointment established in Decree 582-23, which had corresponded to General Juan Hilario Guzmán Badía.

Also, General Ernesto Rafael Rodríguez García was appointed as the institution’s inspector general.

Regarding ​​internal control, the decree repealed the appointment of General Werner Manuel Núñez Quezada as director of Internal Affairs. It promoted Colonel Francisco Amparo Gómez Polanco to the rank of general and appointed him to that position.

Also promoted to the rank of general were Colonels Jorge Miguel Perdomo Sena, Antonio del Carmen de los Santos, César G. Ares Montás, Ángel M. García Jaime, Gabriel Ant. de los Santos García, and Edgar Ramón Arnoud Vólquez.

Regarding retirements, the decree places Generals Julio C. Betances Hernández, Rufino Ant. Contreras Ruiz, Pedro E.; Cordero Ubri, Latif M.; Mahfoud Rodríguez, and Francisco J. Torres Dotel is in honorable status. These officers will be granted a state pension in accordance with Law 590-16, the Organic Law of the National Police.

Changes in the Armed Forces

In Decree 135-26, President Abinader ordered promotions and retirements in the Armed Forces, in accordance with the Constitution and Law 139-13, Organic Law of the Armed Forces.

Colonels Guillermo Jiménez Arciniega, Oscar L. Ares Gómez, Gustavo Reyes Morales, Jhojany Ramón de Jesús Suriel Otañez, Ignacio Arquímedes Morel Brito, and Manuel José Matos y Matos were promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the Dominican Republic Army.

Also promoted were medical colonel Tomás Rafael Brache Ovalles to medical general; pilot colonel Richard V. Sierra Rodríguez to pilot general; and naval captain Aramis Alexandro Céspedes Aybar to rear admiral.

Eleven high-ranking officers were placed in honorable retirement, including Major General Julio César A. Hernández Olivero; Brigadier Generals José Martín Muñoz Jiménez, Catalino Acosta Piantini, Rodolfo Reynoso Green, Germán Alejandro Rosario Pérez, Vicente Mota Medina, and Rafael Eugenio Reyes Castillo; Vice Admiral Samuel Ogaris Jiménez Lorenzo; Rear Admiral Julio Ángel Morales; as well as Brigadier Generals (pilot) Fernando Rafael Hernández Calcaño and (paratrooper) Juan Manuel Puig Hernández.

With these decrees, the Executive Branch introduces strategic changes in both the police structure and the military, renewing commands, promoting senior officers, and formalizing retirements in accordance with current regulations.