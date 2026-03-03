Ministry of Environment captures escaped crocodile in Puerto Plata

Cabarete.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources reported that it captured the American crocodile that had escaped from a farm in the Islabón community, in the municipal district of Sabaneta de Yásica, Puerto Plata province.

The reptile had been on the loose since February 25, after heavy rains caused water levels to rise at the tourist ranch where it was being kept under controlled conditions, allowing it to escape. According to Civil Defense, the crocodile was last seen on Saturday at Playa Encuentro, near the original location.

Authorities confirmed the animal was successfully secured Monday afternoon, ending several days of search efforts in the area.