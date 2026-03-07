21 provinces affected: There will be moderate to heavy rain.

The weather forecasting agency also reported that the rains will begin in the morning and extend into the afternoon.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) predicted scattered to moderate showers for today in Puerto Plata, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Duarte, San Pedro de Macorís, Sánchez Ramírez, Monseñor Nouel, San Cristóbal, Hermanas Mirabal, San José de Ocoa, La Vega, Santiago, and Santo Domingo.

The weather forecasting agency also reported that the rains will begin in the morning and extend into the afternoon, also affecting towns in Elías Piña, San Juan, and Santiago Rodríguez.

Temperatures will be low, especially in mountainous areas and valleys in the country’s interior.