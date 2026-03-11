Abinader celebrates Dominican Republic’s top ranking in press freedom report

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said he is proud to receive the distinction granted by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), which ranked the Dominican Republic first among 23 countries evaluated in the 2025 Chapultepec Index of Freedom of Expression and the Press. The ranking was announced in the report released by the international organization that analyzes the conditions for practicing journalism across the Americas.

According to the report, the Dominican Republic obtained a score of 82.17 out of 100, making it the only country placed in the “With Press Freedom” category of Latin American Countries. Abinader said the recognition represents an important achievement and a sign of progress not only for the government but also for Dominican society as a whole.

In a statement issued through the Dirección de Estrategia y Comunicación Gubernamental (DIECOM), the president said the distinction strengthens his commitment to continue expanding public freedoms and reinforcing democratic institutions in the country. He added that the goal is to further improve citizens’ quality of life while ensuring the nation remains a model of democracy and institutional stability.

Abinader also expressed gratitude for the international recognition, describing the Inter-American Press Association as a vigilant defender of freedom of expression and press freedom across the continent. He said the ranking encourages the government to keep working to guarantee and protect these rights in the Dominican Republic.