Abinader meets Dominican community leaders in Chile

Chile.- President Luis Abinader met with representatives of Dominican organizations in Chile, highlighting new opportunities created by the strong relationship between the Dominican Republic and Chile’s president, José Antonio Kast. Abinader, accompanied by First Lady Raquel Arbaje, held the meeting before attending Kast’s presidential inauguration.

During the gathering, the president encouraged Dominicans living in Chile to be exemplary citizens, integrate into local society, and take advantage of opportunities—particularly in education. He also highlighted the potential of the Dominican grape industry and the possibility of learning from Chile’s internationally recognized wine sector to strengthen agricultural development at home. Abinader assured attendees that their concerns would be addressed, emphasizing that no request from the diaspora is too small.

According to data from the Dominican embassy, about 23,000 Dominicans live in Chile, making it the fourth-largest Dominican community abroad. Ambassador Juan Cohen said the government has prioritized responding to the needs of Dominicans overseas and strengthening ties with the diaspora. The embassy also announced plans to hold Dominican Week in Chile in November to promote cultural exchange and integration.

Officials noted the important role Dominicans abroad play in supporting national development and preserving cultural traditions among new generations. The meeting also included participation from diplomatic and consular representatives, who discussed initiatives aimed at reinforcing the connection between the Dominican state and its communities overseas.