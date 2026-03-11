Arajet named official airline of Central American and Caribbean Games

Santo Domingo.- Arajet and the Organizing Committee of the Central American and Caribbean Games signed a cooperation agreement making the Dominican carrier the official airline of the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games. The partnership highlights the airline’s commitment to promoting sports, strengthening regional integration, and positioning the Dominican Republic as a key air connectivity hub in the Americas.

Through the agreement, Arajet will support transportation related to the event by facilitating flights for athletes, delegations, technical teams, special guests, and fans traveling to the regional competition.

Arajet CEO and founder Víctor Pacheco Méndez said the alliance reflects the airline’s commitment to youth, sports, and showcasing the Dominican Republic as a regional hub. Meanwhile, organizing committee president José P. Monegro noted that having Arajet as the official airline strengthens the logistical capacity of the Games and supports efforts to deliver a successful event.

Both institutions said the partnership will contribute to the success of the Games while reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s position as a host for major sporting events and as an important aviation connection point in the region.