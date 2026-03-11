Dominican Republic chosen to host 41st ECLAC Session in 2026

Chile.- The Dominican Republic will host the 41st Session of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) from October 7 to 9, 2026, in Santiago de los Caballeros. The agreement to hold the event in the country was signed in Chile by Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez and ECLAC Secretary Luis Fidel Yáñez.

The meeting will bring together foreign ministers, government officials, and regional experts to discuss the main economic, social, and environmental challenges facing Latin America and the Caribbean. Authorities said the event will serve as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation among member states.

Álvarez said the selection of the Dominican Republic as host reflects ECLAC’s confidence in the country and underscores the government’s commitment to multilateralism and regional development. He added that holding the session in Santiago de los Caballeros—one of the nation’s main economic, cultural, and academic centers—aligns with the government’s goal of promoting decentralized growth and investment across the national territory. The signing ceremony was also attended by Dominican Ambassador to Chile Juan Cohen.