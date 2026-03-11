Duartian Institute calls for international action on Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo.- Wilson Gómez Ramírez, president of the Duartian Institute, said Monday that the crisis in Haiti cannot be resolved without decisive intervention from the international community, while urging Dominican authorities to maintain and strengthen the repatriation of Haitian nationals in irregular migratory status. He argued that the Dominican Republic cannot shoulder alone the burden of the neighboring nation’s deepening institutional, political, and social crisis.

His remarks were delivered during a ceremony at the Altar de la Patria commemorating the 209th anniversary of the birth of patriot Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, one of the key figures of Dominican independence. During the event, members of the organization highlighted Sánchez’s legacy of courage, sacrifice, and commitment to national sovereignty. Gómez Ramírez stressed that defending sovereignty and preserving institutional order must remain non-negotiable principles for the Dominican State, while reaffirming the country’s right to enforce its immigration laws and protect its territory.

He also recalled the role Sánchez played alongside Matías Ramón Mella and the La Trinitaria in advancing the independence movement, particularly when Juan Pablo Duarte was forced into exile. Sánchez proclaimed independence at the Puerta del Conde and later led the provisional government during a crucial stage in consolidating the Republic. Gómez Ramírez also noted that Sánchez became a symbol of resistance when he returned to oppose the annexation to Spain promoted by Pedro Santana; he was captured and executed on July 4, 1861, along with several patriots.

As part of the event, the institute also marked International Women’s Day with a floral tribute at the Plaza María Trinidad Sánchez. Participants recognized the contributions of Dominican women to the nation’s history and development, highlighting figures such as María Trinidad Sánchez, Concepción Bona, Rosa Duarte, and Manuela Díez, whose actions played a key role in the country’s struggle for freedom and the formation of Dominican identity.