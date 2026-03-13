Abinader opens 38th National Agricultural Fair focused on technology

Santo Domingo.- With the participation of President Luis Abinader, the National Livestock Association inaugurated the 38th National Agricultural Fair, an event focused this year on promoting mechanization and the use of technology to improve productivity in the Dominican agricultural sector. The fair is being held at the Julio Antonio Brache Arzeno Livestock City and will run for 11 days, featuring exhibitions, machinery demonstrations and activities for families.

During the opening ceremony, Agriculture Minister Francisco Oliverio Espaillat highlighted the sector’s economic importance, noting that agriculture contributes about 4.5% of the country’s GDP and generates more than 365,000 direct jobs, representing roughly 7% of national employment. He also said improvements in food security have helped reduce the rate of malnutrition and hunger from 8.7% in 2019 to 3.6% in 2025, with the government aiming to reach 2.5% by 2028 under the “Zero Hunger” initiative.

José Manuel Mallén, president of the National Livestock Association, described the fair as the country’s main showcase for agricultural production and a key meeting point for producers, companies and institutions. The event also included the unveiling of a plaque honoring businessman and rancher Julio Antonio Brache Arzeno for his contributions to the national cattle sector.

This year’s edition features South Korea as guest country, highlighting cooperation in agricultural technology and innovation. The fair includes exhibitions from around 70 farms with more than 500 cattle, nearly 400 goats and sheep, and 330 horses competing in disciplines such as Paso Higüeyano and Paso Fino. Visitors can also explore technology displays, gastronomy, cultural activities and credit programs offered by agro-industrial companies and financial institutions to support the modernization of Dominican agriculture.