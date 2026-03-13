Aerodom joins government in blue carbon climate effort

The initiative seeks to explore mechanisms that strengthen ecosystem conservation, improve resilience to climate change and potentially integrate environmental projects into voluntary carbon markets. If implemented, it would become the first blue carbon initiative in the country promoted by the aviation sector.

Environment Minister Paíno Henríquez said coastal and marine ecosystems are essential to the national economy, supporting sectors such as tourism, maritime trade and fishing, but face growing pressures from climate change and habitat degradation.

The project will begin with a feasibility study to assess technical, environmental and regulatory conditions. Damien Stephan said the initiative aligns with the company’s decarbonization strategy as part of VINCI Airports, which includes expanding renewable energy use and supporting environmental solutions.

Authorities said the agreement represents a step toward developing nature-based climate solutions and strengthening environmental governance and sustainable development efforts in the country.