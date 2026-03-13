Attorney General highlights need for global cooperation on drug crime

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso emphasized that international legal cooperation is essential to effectively combat drug trafficking, during a forum organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) with participation from authorities in the Dominican Republic and several European countries.

Speaking at the event in the National District, Reynoso said transnational crime requires coordinated global responses. She warned that drug trafficking fuels violence, corruption, arms trafficking, and crimes such as human trafficking and domestic violence, stressing that large-scale trafficking cannot operate without corrupt networks and access to weapons.

The forum, held on March 12–13 under the UNODC’s Legal Fast initiative, aims to strengthen judicial cooperation between Europe and the Caribbean. Participants discussed measures such as joint investigation teams, faster legal assistance processes, and improved intelligence sharing to confront organized crime networks that operate across borders. Reynoso urged countries to modernize cooperation mechanisms, noting that global criminal networks coordinate efficiently while many governments still rely on outdated strategies.