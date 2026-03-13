Caribe Tours bus crashes on Duarte Highway; driver trapped

La Vega.- The driver of a bus from Caribe Tours was trapped Thursday afternoon after a traffic accident on the Duarte Highway in the Loma Miranda area, along the Bonao–La Vega stretch.

Preliminary reports indicate the bus was descending the steep section of Loma Miranda when the crash occurred. The causes of the accident have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Emergency units from the National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 and agents from DIGESETT responded to the scene to rescue the driver, assist passengers and manage traffic in the area.

Authorities have not yet released information on the number of passengers on board or possible injuries. The incident again highlights the risks associated with the Loma Miranda section of the Duarte Highway, known for its sharp curves, steep descents and heavy traffic connecting the Cibao region with Santo Domingo.