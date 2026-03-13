Santo Domingo Malecón to host giant-screen viewing for Dominican Republic vs. Korea

Santo Domingo.- Mayor Carolina Mejía and Panorama Media Group announced that the Dominican Republic’s game against South Korea in the World Baseball Classic will be broadcast on giant screens this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Plaza Santo Domingo.

The initiative follows the large turnout of fans who gathered at the same location to watch the Dominican Republic’s matchup with Venezuela. Organizers plan to replicate the event with multiple giant screens, security, restrooms, and food stands to allow residents to enjoy the game in a festive outdoor setting.

Mejía invited residents of the capital to attend wearing Dominican flags and team gear to support the national team, which advanced to the next round of the tournament undefeated and is considered one of the favorites for the title. The free public viewing aims to bring families together and celebrate the country’s passion for baseball.