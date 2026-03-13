US Ambassador introduces new DEA attaché in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos met with José M. Cabrera Ulloa, president of the National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), to formally introduce Special Agent Richard Cernuda as the new interim attaché of the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Dominican Republic.

Campos said the reopening of the DEA office in Santo Domingo under new leadership reflects the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation against drug trafficking, narcoterrorism and corruption.

Cabrera Ulloa welcomed the appointment and highlighted the strong collaboration between the Dominican Republic and the United States in combating transnational organized crime. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together to dismantle criminal networks and improve regional security.