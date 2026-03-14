What will the weather be like this weekend, March 14-15?

This was announced by the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (INDOMET).

The entity also indicated that in the afternoon until the early evening, the interaction of the prevailing easterly wind with the effects of daytime heating and orographic lift will cause increased cloudiness with scattered to moderate showers at times, especially in localities of the provinces: La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Monte Plata, Greater Santo Domingo (mainly the northern part), La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, San Juan and Elias Piña.

Saturday

For today, Saturday, Indomet forecasts that although humidity will remain reduced due to the influence of a high-pressure system over our forecast area, in the morning hours, there could be slight increases in cloud cover with passing precipitation in communities of María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, Duarte, Monte Plata, and La Altagracia, among other surrounding areas.

“In the afternoon, some local showers with isolated thunderstorms will occur over the northeast, southeast (Greater Santo Domingo), Central Mountain Range and the border area, as a result of the influence of the prevailing easterly wind and local effects,” he said.

Sunday

On Sunday, the approach of a trough at various levels of the troposphere will produce cloud increases at times, generating weak to moderate rainfall locally, isolated gusts of wind, and possible thunderstorms in provinces of the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), and the Central Mountain Range, mainly during the afternoon.