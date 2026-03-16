Dominican Republic highlights gender equality progress at UN Forum

Reyes noted that this year marks the centenary of the birth of Minerva Mirabal, whose legacy inspired the establishment of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25. She stressed that millions of women and girls worldwide still face violence and discrimination, and called on governments to reinforce institutions that protect their rights. The minister also highlighted initiatives in the Dominican justice system, including the Judiciary’s Gender Equality Policy, the Justice and Gender Observatory, and expanded legal assistance services for victims of violence.

Ahead of the forum, the Ministry of Women conducted a consultation with nearly 3,800 Dominican women to gather perspectives on rights and access to justice. Reyes also emphasized policies aimed at the empowerment of older women, citing the implementation of Law 352-98 and programs led by the National Council for the Elderly. She reported that between 2020 and 2024 the country granted more than 59,000 solidarity pensions, while in early 2025 another 7,925 subsidized pensions were issued, more than half to women.

The minister also presented advances in social protection and economic autonomy, highlighting the impact of the Supérate initiative, which benefits more than 1.5 million families, along with training and entrepreneurship programs that have supported over 30,000 women. During the session, the Dominican delegation also addressed questions from partners such as the European Union and Canada regarding policies on care systems, violence prevention and women’s political participation. Reyes reiterated the country’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities for women and strengthening inclusive justice systems.