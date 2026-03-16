Government reviews fuel supply risks amid Middle East crisis

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos, and the Superintendent of Electricity, Andrés Astacio, met with representatives of the country’s main thermal power generation companies to assess the potential impact that the current crisis in the Middle East could have on fuel supplies used for electricity generation in the Dominican Republic. The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mines as part of the government’s monitoring of international geopolitical developments and their possible effects on energy markets.

During the discussions, authorities emphasized that the government is closely tracking global events that could affect the stability of the national energy sector. Santos said the meeting was part of a contingency plan aimed at maintaining coordination with key industry players and identifying integrated solutions to any potential challenges affecting the electricity system.

Representatives from several generating companies participated in the meeting, including AES Dominicana, Empresa Generadora de Electricidad de Haina, Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Itabo, and Empresa de Generación Eléctrica Punta Catalina, among others. Most companies reported that they currently have sufficient coal and natural gas supplies to maintain operations through the rest of the year, helping ensure the stability of the national electricity system.

The meeting also served to exchange technical information on fuel inventories, supply contracts and contingency mechanisms in case of fluctuations in international markets. Officials, including Edward Veras of the National Energy Commission, reaffirmed that authorities will continue to monitor the global situation and coordinate with industry stakeholders to safeguard energy security and maintain stable electricity supply in the country.