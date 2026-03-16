Pro Consumidor launches inspections on adulterated alcohol sales ahead of Holy Week

Santo Domingo.- The Pro Consumidor and the Specialized Corps for the Control of Fuels and Trade of Goods announced that they will carry out a nationwide inspection and surveillance operation in commercial establishments to prevent the sale of adulterated alcoholic beverages and other products under irregular conditions during Holy Week.

According to authorities, the joint initiative aims to protect public health and ensure compliance with regulations governing the sale of goods. Inspection teams will visit grocery stores, supermarkets, liquor stores and other points of sale to verify the origin of alcoholic beverages, proper labeling, sanitary registrations, storage conditions and expiration dates, as consumption of these products typically rises during the holiday period.

In addition to inspections, both institutions will conduct outreach sessions for merchants and consumers to promote responsible business practices and help the public identify suspicious or adulterated beverages. Authorities advised consumers to buy alcohol only from formal establishments, check that bottles are properly sealed and labeled, and avoid products with unusual color, smell or taste.

Officials also urged the public to report any irregularities that could endanger consumer health or rights, warning that businesses found selling adulterated drinks or illegal goods could face sanctions, product confiscation, and temporary or permanent closure under current regulations.