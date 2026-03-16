Sky High Dominicana launches direct flights to Suriname

Santo Domingo.- Sky High Dominicana announced the launch of a new direct route connecting Santo Domingo and Paramaribo, further expanding regional connectivity in the Caribbean and South America. The airline said regular flights between Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) and Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport (PBM) will begin on April 16, 2026, offering a new travel option to Suriname and strengthening tourism and trade links between the two countries.

The airline noted that the new destination is part of its strategy to expand its network and promote regional mobility. Suriname, known for its natural landscapes and cultural diversity, is expected to benefit from increased tourism flows, while the new route also aims to facilitate commercial exchange between both nations.

Alongside its commercial operations, Sky High Dominicana continues to expand its private aviation services with the intercontinental Gulfstream GV, which can carry up to 17 passengers on long-range executive flights. The company also reported sustained growth in its cargo operations, transporting more than 8,000 tons in 2025—about 33% more than the previous year—through its affiliate Sky High Aviation Services Corp..

With 15 years of operations and certifications from regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the airline operates flights from Santo Domingo to several destinations across the Caribbean and the Americas. Company executives said the addition of Suriname reinforces its goal of expanding connectivity while supporting tourism and economic activity linked to the Dominican Republic.