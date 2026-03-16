Swimming banned on Puerto Plata atlantic coast due to rough seas

Santo Domingo.- Civil Defense announced that swimming has been banned along the Atlantic coastline due to dangerous sea conditions. Authorities ordered the placement of red flags across the coast of Puerto Plata Province as a preventive measure amid abnormal waves and strong currents, according to the local Prevention, Mitigation and Response Committee.

The restriction aims to prevent accidents on beaches in the northern region as rough seas continue to affect the area. Officials urged residents and visitors to comply with safety measures until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Institute of Meteorology advised operators of small, fragile and medium-sized vessels to remain in port along both the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea due to strong winds and hazardous waves.