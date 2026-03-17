Abinader swears in environmental observatory committee

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader swore in the steering committee of the Observatory of Environmental Policies and Protected Areas at the National Palace, a multi-sectoral and consultative body created under Decree 105-26. The initiative aims to strengthen oversight, conservation, and sustainable management of natural resources, with a focus on protected areas, while operating as an independent mechanism to monitor environmental policies.

The Observatory will promote the generation of public environmental information, encourage collaboration between government, academia, and civil society, and work toward its establishment as a non-profit entity. Its committee includes representatives from key environmental organizations, universities, and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, reflecting a broad, participatory approach to environmental governance.

According to the decree, the committee has 45 days to complete its legal incorporation, define its operational structure, and develop a sustainability plan, followed by an additional period to secure resources with the Ministry of Environment. The initiative emphasizes transparency and public access to information, reinforcing the government’s commitment to accountable and participatory environmental management in the Dominican Republic.