Abinader tours La Milagrosa Farm to strengthen tobacco technology

Monte Plata.- President Luis Abinader toured the “La Milagrosa” tobacco farm, operated by Arturo Fuente, with the goal of replicating its advanced technology in other regions and strengthening the country’s tobacco industry. During the visit, executives Ciro Cascella and Carlos Fuente showcased the project’s innovation, investment, and impact on premium cigar production.

The farm, spanning around 1,000 acres with an investment exceeding RD$350 million, incorporates modern irrigation, fertilization systems, solar energy, and high-capacity curing barns. It also generates about 400 direct jobs in Monte Plata, contributing to local economic development. Company representatives highlighted that supportive public policies and a favorable business climate have enabled the sector’s growth.

According to Tobacco Institute of the Dominican Republic, tobacco remains the country’s top agricultural export, generating about US$1.38 billion and employing roughly 40,000 people in free trade zones, with a strong participation of women. The Fuente family also emphasized the social impact of their foundation, which has expanded access to education, healthcare, and community development programs in tobacco-growing areas.