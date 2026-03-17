Defense Minister and U.S. Ambassador tour Dajabón border

Dajabón.- The Dominican Minister of Defense, Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, toured the Dajabón border alongside U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos to assess security and operational conditions in the area. The visit included inspections of sections of the perimeter fence and the formal crossing gate, where authorities observed the daily commercial and social activity between both sides of the border.

During the tour, the U.S. delegation received briefings on surveillance and control measures implemented by the Armed Forces and other institutions to maintain order, strengthen territorial monitoring, and safeguard national sovereignty. Officials highlighted efforts to ensure a secure yet functional border that supports local economic dynamics.

The minister was accompanied by senior military officials, including Army commander Carlos Antonio Camino Pérez and representatives of CESFRONT, who outlined operational strategies and deployment. The visit reinforces cooperation and trust between the Dominican Republic and the United States, promoting collaboration on shared regional security challenges.