Environment Ministry acts to reclaim Haina River from illegal exploitation

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has launched an intervention to restore the ecological balance of the Haina River and reduce environmental risks affecting nearby communities. The work focuses on the stretch between La Lechería and the Palavé batey, following Resolution 002-2026, which declared the area in environmental emergency due to years of riverbed deterioration.

The operation is being carried out with support from the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA), the Ministry of Defense, the Dominican Army, and the Air Force, which is providing aerial surveillance and logistics. Authorities attribute the river’s degradation mainly to decades of illegal aggregate extraction, deforestation, and neglect of the watershed, which have altered its natural flow and increased flood risks.

Environment Minister Paíno Henríquez reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy toward environmental crimes and stressed the urgency of restoring the river. The project includes cleaning the riverbed, removing sediments, stabilizing banks, and restoring hydraulic capacity to improve water flow and reduce environmental damage.

Officials also announced a security plan targeting five critical points where illegal extraction has been ongoing. Surveillance posts, patrols, and mobile units will be deployed to prevent further damage. The first phase will concentrate on La Lechería and Palavé, as part of a broader inter-institutional plan initiated last year to fully recover the Haina River and strengthen environmental protection efforts nationwide.