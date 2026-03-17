JCE announces nationwide ID issuance with expanded schedules

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) announced that starting April 12, 2026, more than 190 centers nationwide will be available for the issuance of the new identity and electoral card. JCE president Román Jáquez Liranzo explained that the network will include standard, high-service, and 24-hour centers to facilitate access for citizens.

Standard centers will operate Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and weekends from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. High-service centers will have extended hours from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays until 7:00 p.m., and Sundays and holidays until 5:00 p.m. Eight continuous service centers—in locations such as La Feria, Las Américas, Herrera, San Cristóbal, Santiago, La Vega, La Romana, and Barahona—will operate 24 hours a day. Daytime services at these sites will follow a schedule based on birth month from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., while overnight services (11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.) will be by appointment only.

Additional service points will be available in shopping centers such as Ágora Mall, Sambil, Galería 360, Megacentro, and Bella Vista Mall, operating with scheduled appointments from Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturdays until 7:00 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The JCE indicated that the registration process takes between 10 and 15 minutes, although it may take longer if personal data updates are requested. A specialized center for people with disabilities will also be set up at JCE headquarters. The rollout follows a two-phase plan, with mass registration beginning nationwide in April and expanding internationally in May.