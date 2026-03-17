Major venues readying for 2026 Central American Games

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Housing, Víctor “Ito” Bisonó, conducted a supervision tour of the sports facilities under construction at Parque del Este, one of the main venues for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. The visit aimed to verify progress and ensure the country meets its commitment to deliver modern infrastructure for the event.

During the inspection, authorities reviewed multiple venues, including gymnastics, table tennis, weightlifting, skating, and handball areas. Officials reported that the archery and weightlifting pavilions have already been completed, while gymnastics and table tennis facilities are about 98% finished and close to delivery. Work is still ongoing on the handball pavilion, amphitheater, skating rink, and surrounding outdoor spaces.

Bisonó reaffirmed that the government is closely monitoring the projects to guarantee they are completed on time, ensuring high-quality, safe facilities for both Dominican athletes and international participants. Parque del Este is expected to host key competitions during the games, which will bring together athletes from more than 30 countries across the Caribbean and Central America.