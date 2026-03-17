Roberto Álvarez confirms start of international force deployment in Haiti

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez announced that the first battalion of a multinational security force for Haiti will begin deployment on April 1. The unit, composed of Chadian troops currently trained in the United States, is part of an international mission authorized by the United Nations Security Council under Resolution 2793 to combat gang violence and restore stability in the country.

The announcement followed a meeting in Dajabón with U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos and diplomat Henry T. Wooster, where officials reviewed the deployment timeline and the transition from the current Kenya-led mission. Álvarez explained that the process will be gradual, with existing forces remaining temporarily to avoid security gaps while new troops take positions.

The mission is expected to reach about 5,500 personnel by October and aims to reduce gang control, secure key infrastructure, and support governance in Haiti. Dominican authorities also assessed the potential impact on the border, noting that strengthened international presence could improve security conditions and help stabilize cross-border trade. The initiative follows sustained calls by President Luis Abinader for greater global action since the assassination of Jovenel Moïse.