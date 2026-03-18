Balearic president visits Abinader to strengthen tourism support

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, met in Santo Domingo with Dominican President Luis Abinader to strengthen tourism cooperation and bilateral ties. The visit also precedes the 26th Plenary Session of the Council of the Balearic Islands Abroad, which will be held in Punta Cana with representatives from across Latin America.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on a tourism agreement signed at FITUR, focused on training and improving service quality in the Dominican tourism sector. Through the Balearic Islands Hospitality School, Spain will support the training of teachers and students at a technical institute in Sabana de la Mar, aiming to raise standards across the industry.

Prohens highlighted the importance of preserving cultural ties between the Balearic Islands and their diaspora in Latin America, while also emphasizing that quality tourism depends on well-trained human capital. She is also expected to visit the training center to follow up on the program, as both countries deepen cooperation in tourism development and education.