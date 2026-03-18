Duartian Institute urges caution on Haiti crisis

Santo Domingo.- The Duartian Institute called on Dominican authorities to maintain a cautious stance regarding the crisis in Haiti, rejecting any direct involvement in international efforts such as deploying forces to combat gangs.

Its president, Gómez Ramírez, argued that responsibility for addressing the situation lies with the international community, including the United Nations and the Organization of American States, rather than the Dominican Republic, which has traditionally upheld a policy of non-intervention.

He also questioned the role of Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez in ongoing discussions and reaffirmed that the country’s constitution prioritizes sovereignty and non-intervention, warning that any deviation could affect institutional stability.