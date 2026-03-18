Santo Domingo to host regional energy summit with 27 countries

Santo Domingo.- The Latin American Energy Organization will hold its 11th Energy Week in Santo Domingo, bringing together representatives from 27 countries to address key challenges of the regional energy transition. The event, scheduled for October, will gather nearly 3,000 participants and over 200 panelists from governments, the private sector, and international organizations.

Organized in coordination with the Dominican government, the agenda will focus on issues such as renewable energy expansion, energy security, technological innovation, and regional integration. Key activities include the Meeting of Energy Ministers and business forums aimed at building consensus and advancing solutions for a just energy transition.

Energy Minister Joel Santos highlighted that the country aims to position itself as a regional energy hub, announcing new projects to expand generation capacity, battery storage, and infrastructure, including a planned submarine cable to Puerto Rico. Officials also noted that the Dominican Republic has reached 25% renewable energy in its electricity mix, reinforcing its role in leading energy development in the Caribbean.