Abinader leads parade marking the Battle of March 19 Anniversary

Azua.- Luis Abinader led the civic-military and police parade in Azua to mark the 182nd anniversary of the Battle of March 19, one of the first major confrontations in defense of national sovereignty.

The president was received with military honors upon arrival and joined by government, military, and local authorities. The parade featured members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, National Police, and students, all paying tribute to the heroes who defended the country’s independence. Officials highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory and national identity, as well as the government’s ongoing support for development initiatives in the province.

During the ceremony, speakers emphasized the significance of the battle, fought in 1844 under the command of Pedro Santana, in which Dominican forces defeated Haitian troops attempting to retake the territory. The event reaffirmed the country’s commitment to sovereignty, patriotism, and the legacy of those who secured its independence.