Arajet hosts recruitment drive to boost local aviation talent

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican airline Arajet held a three-day recruitment event to attract local talent in the aviation sector, reinforcing its commitment to workforce development and industry growth.

The Open Day, held from March 16 to 18, brought together pilots, maintenance technicians, cabin crew, and other professionals to explore career opportunities and learn about the airline’s expansion plans. More than 35 pilots participated in selection processes for cadet and first officer roles, while over 100 technicians and 120 cabin crew members also registered.

CEO Víctor Pacheco Méndez highlighted the potential of Dominican talent to lead regional aviation growth, emphasizing that such initiatives promote job creation, technical training, and help position the country as a Caribbean aeronautical hub.