Coalition opposes prison project on Beata Island

Santo Domingo.- The Coalition for the Defense of Protected Areas rejected a proposal to build a prison on Beata Island, warning it would be illegal and cause serious environmental damage.

The group stressed that the island is part of Jaragua National Park, one of the country’s most important protected areas, meaning any construction would violate environmental laws and the constitutional protection of natural heritage. They argued the initiative contradicts national conservation policies and could be considered an environmental crime.

The proposal, currently in the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, seeks to build a “model” prison with capacity for up to 10,000 inmates. Environmentalists also noted that protected areas are safeguarded under the Constitution as inalienable and untouchable lands.

In response, the coalition called on the government, Congress, and the public to reject the project, warning it poses a direct threat to the country’s ecosystems and legal framework for environmental protection.