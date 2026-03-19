Commercial flights between Dominican Republic and Venezuela resume operations

Santo Domingo.- Commercial flights between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela resumed on Wednesday with the return of operations by Laser Airlines, after nearly two years of suspension that began in July 2024.

A flight arriving from Caracas landed and later departed from Las Américas International Airport, restoring a key direct connection between both capitals as part of bilateral agreements. The route will operate three times a week—Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—as the airline gradually rebuilds the air bridge.

Although the reactivation of flights had been authorized since February by the Civil Aviation Board, operations only became effective now with the arrival of the first flight, identified as QL 2968 within the airline’s schedule. The restart marks a significant step in restoring air connectivity and mobility between both countries following the diplomatic agreements that reopened the route