Controversy over shorter license renewals for drivers over 65

Santo Domingo.- Yamel García, Secretary of Senior Citizens of the People’s Force Party, criticized a measure by INTRANT that limits driver’s license renewals for people over 65 to just two years instead of the four years established by law.

García argued that the provision is discriminatory and violates constitutional rights such as equality, dignity, and protection for the elderly, citing the Constitutional Court of the Dominican Republic ruling TC/0005/20, which rejects restrictions based solely on age. She emphasized that older adults remain active and responsible members of society and should not be treated as second-class citizens.

Instead of age-based limits, García proposed implementing medical evaluations or other assessments to determine fitness to drive. She also called on INTRANT to review the measure and adopt more inclusive policies, stressing that driving eligibility should be based on physical and health conditions rather than age alone.