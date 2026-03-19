Dominican Republic and France conclude DUNAS 2026 military exercises

Peravia.- The Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic and the France concluded the 20th edition of the joint military exercises “DUNAS 2026” at the Las Calderas Naval Base, reinforcing two decades of strategic cooperation.

The exercises focused on strengthening interoperability, operational readiness, and bilateral coordination between both nations. The closing ceremony was led by Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, alongside senior Dominican and French military officials and diplomatic representatives.

The event included military honors, the presentation of final training results, and recognition of outstanding participants, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration between both countries’ armed forces.