Dominican Republic strengthens economic ties with Japan

The agreement creates a framework for collaboration focused on export promotion, foreign investment attraction, and joint initiatives to boost bilateral trade. It includes actions such as facilitating business connections, organizing forums and seminars, and implementing training and technical cooperation programs to improve competitiveness in both markets. Authorities highlighted that the alliance will help position the Dominican Republic as a strategic destination for investment while expanding its reach in Asia.

During the signing, Biviana Riveiro emphasized that the partnership will open new opportunities for Dominican companies in high-value markets, while Mio Kawada noted it will deepen economic cooperation and business exchange. Trade between both countries reached US$3.34 billion between 2019 and 2025, with exports totaling US$80.2 million in 2025, up 15.3%, driven by products such as medical instruments, copper scrap, and cocoa. Meanwhile, Japanese investment in the country has totaled around US$60 million since 2019, reflecting sustained confidence in the Dominican market.