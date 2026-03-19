Government unveils Puerto Plata land use plan, Cable Car upgrade

Puerto Plata.- José Ignacio Paliza announced the presentation of a new Municipal Land Use Plan for Puerto Plata, aimed at guiding compact, sustainable urban growth while protecting natural resources and improving public services. He also confirmed that the government will soon launch a tender to modernize the Puerto Plata Cable Car, increasing capacity and reducing travel time.

Speaking at the Puerto Plata Business Forum 2026, the minister outlined progress on the government’s Meta RD 2036 plan, which seeks to double the country’s economy within a decade. He highlighted economic gains, including over 5.1 million employed people, 133,000 new jobs in 2025, reduced poverty levels, and more than US$5 billion in foreign investment.

Paliza pointed to Puerto Plata as a key example of this development model, citing projects like Punta Bergantín, which includes hotels, an academic campus, and a film studio. He also emphasized infrastructure initiatives such as the Amber Highway, expected to connect Santiago and Puerto Plata in under 30 minutes. Authorities stressed that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to boost competitiveness, economic growth, and quality of life by 2036.