Red Cross expands emergency coverage for Holy Week 2026

Santo Domingo.- Bruno Benítez announced that the Dominican Red Cross is preparing for the “Operation Awareness for Life” for Holy Week 2026, deploying more than 10,000 personnel nationwide to strengthen emergency response during the holiday.

The operation will include 790 first aid stations, with about 350 located on highways and major avenues, along with additional points at beaches, toll booths, and high-traffic areas. Authorities are also setting up provincial coordination centers to improve response times, information management, and emergency control adapted to each region.

Benítez highlighted that the initiative integrates all operational levels, including coordination centers, crisis management teams, and communication networks to ensure real-time response. He also noted that the institution’s blood bank will remain fully operational, while emphasizing that the Red Cross provides a broad range of services beyond blood collection, including emergency care, disaster response, and community resilience programs.