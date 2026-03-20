Authorities coordinate actions to strengthen road safety in Santiago

Santiago de los Cabaelleros.- Authorities from the Ministry of Interior and Police of the Dominican Republic, in coordination with DIGESETT and the Ministry of Public Health, held a joint meeting to strengthen road safety measures in Santiago de los Caballeros.

Regional coordinator Jhonattan Erick highlighted that road safety is a top priority under Minister Faride Raful, with inter-agency working groups focused on reducing traffic accidents and saving lives through coordinated action. Meanwhile, DIGESETT representative Mariela Henríquez emphasized efforts to boost prevention, promote public awareness, and encourage defensive driving, in line with directives from General Pascual Méndez.

Officials from the Ministry of Public Health also underscored the importance of collaboration, noting ongoing plans to implement workshops and educational campaigns on road safety. Authorities agreed that these joint initiatives will help build a culture of respect for traffic laws and significantly reduce accidents in the province.