COE issues alerts for six provinces due to heavy rains

Provinces under yellow alert—indicating a higher risk—include Monte Cristi, Dajabón, Valverde, and Santiago Rodríguez. Meanwhile, Puerto Plata and Elías Piña remain under green alert.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, the interaction of these systems with daytime heating will produce scattered rainfall, thunderstorms, and possible heavy downpours. Authorities warned of potential river, stream, and ravine overflows, as well as flash flooding in vulnerable urban areas.

Officials also advised caution along the Atlantic coast due to abnormal waves affecting small and fragile vessels. Residents in high-risk zones are urged to stay in contact with emergency agencies and avoid crossing flooded waterways or visiting rivers and beaches during the weather event, while following all official safety recommendations.